Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,811 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $209,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Wiregrass Investment Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,897 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,154 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC An ESL Co now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $889.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $409.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,073.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $801.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $980.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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