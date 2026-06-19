Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,031,666 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Caterpillar worth $1,736,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $691,000. Lexington Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. First Growth Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $987.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $870.74 and a 200-day moving average of $738.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.73 and a 1-year high of $994.49.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst outlook for the stock.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,165 from $1,125 and reiterated an overweight rating, reinforcing a bullish analyst outlook for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts currently view Caterpillar as a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s earnings and growth prospects.

Analysts currently view Caterpillar as a “Moderate Buy,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive on the company’s earnings and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Several writeups highlight Caterpillar as a blue-chip name benefiting from strong market momentum, with the stock featured among top industrial and Dow stocks to watch.

Several writeups highlight Caterpillar as a blue-chip name benefiting from strong market momentum, with the stock featured among top industrial and Dow stocks to watch. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by Caterpillar’s recent dividend hike, which signals confidence in cash flow and capital returns.

Investor interest is also being supported by Caterpillar’s recent dividend hike, which signals confidence in cash flow and capital returns. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Caterpillar’s growing power generation business and its exposure to AI data-center infrastructure is improving the long-term growth story. Article: Caterpillar (CAT) Is Recasting Its Growth Story With A $63 Billion AI Backlog

Commentary around Caterpillar’s growing power generation business and its exposure to AI data-center infrastructure is improving the long-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles are simply repeating recent market strength and record-high Dow leadership, which supports sentiment but does not add new company-specific information.

Some articles are simply repeating recent market strength and record-high Dow leadership, which supports sentiment but does not add new company-specific information. Negative Sentiment: One article references a legal/political dispute over the SEC’s Consolidated Audit Trail, but this appears to concern the CAT data system rather than Caterpillar Inc., so it is not a meaningful fundamental driver for the stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $935.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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