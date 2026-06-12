Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 55,267 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.49% of Caterpillar worth $1,322,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDT Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of CAT opened at $898.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $848.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.70 and a twelve month high of $946.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,210,388.80. This trade represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price objective on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $933.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Stories

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