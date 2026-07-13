Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,717 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 3.8% of Paradiem LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Paradiem LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Juno Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,517,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 116,589 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total value of $4,982,055.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,789.82. The trade was a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,210,388.80. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $952.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $930.83 and a 200-day moving average of $783.49. The company has a market cap of $438.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.70 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $970.81.

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Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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