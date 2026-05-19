Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,470 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

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Caterpillar Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $862.49 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $778.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.50. The stock has a market cap of $397.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $336.24 and a fifty-two week high of $931.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,236,615.75. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,631,913.85. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $915.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $923.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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