Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,582 Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Cauble & Harre Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,582 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Trending Headlines about Caterpillar

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total value of $11,444,205.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at $45,236,615.75. This represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 103,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,259,774 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $888.90 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.24 and a 1 year high of $931.35. The stock has a market cap of $409.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The business's fifty day moving average is $775.21 and its 200-day moving average is $680.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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