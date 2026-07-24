Caxton Associates LLP Acquires 600,366 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 5,392.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 611,500 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 600,366 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 2.8% of Caxton Associates LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.08% of Boeing worth $121,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Btg Pactual set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.53.

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Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.77 and a fifty-two week high of $254.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.57 and a 200-day moving average of $224.46. The stock has a market cap of $164.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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