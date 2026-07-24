Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 14,891 Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,891 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,217,306 shares of the technology company's stock worth $552,596,000 after buying an additional 367,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,745,625 shares of the technology company's stock worth $597,681,000 after buying an additional 291,564 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 72.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 600,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $314,302,000 after acquiring an additional 252,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,740,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $288.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $304.20 and a 200-day moving average of $339.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 13.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $470.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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