Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 24,750 Abivax SA Sponsored ADR $ABVX

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Abivax SA Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ABVX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,756,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABVX. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abivax by 2,561.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $378,761,000 after buying an additional 4,293,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abivax by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,994 shares of the company's stock worth $425,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,277 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Abivax in the third quarter valued at $132,800,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abivax by 17.4% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 7,111,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $603,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,000 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Abivax in the fourth quarter valued at $136,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Abivax from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Abivax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Abivax in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Abivax from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Abivax in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abivax has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.50.

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Abivax Price Performance

Shares of Abivax stock opened at $125.70 on Friday. Abivax SA Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $148.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Abivax (NASDAQ:ABVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Abivax SA Sponsored ADR will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abivax Profile

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Paris, France, Abivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for chronic inflammatory diseases and viral infections. The company’s technology platform targets host RNA biogenesis to modulate key immune pathways, offering a differentiated approach aimed at disease modification and improved safety profiles.

Abivax’s lead clinical asset, obefazimod (ABX464), is being evaluated in ulcerative colitis and other inflammatory disorders.

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