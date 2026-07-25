Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 90,121 The Mosaic Company $MOS

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,121 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 72.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 target price on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

More Mosaic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting the recent outlook is less bearish than before. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting the recent outlook is less bearish than before. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ overall rating picture is now averaging to “Hold,” indicating Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly negative. American Banking News article

Analysts’ overall rating picture is now averaging to “Hold,” indicating Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker expected near-term profitability. Zacks.com

Zacks Research lowered Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker expected near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: FY2027 and FY2028 estimates were also cut, along with multiple quarterly forecasts for 2026–2028, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Zacks.com

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

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