Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Caxton Associates LLP Acquires Shares of 90,121 The Mosaic Company $MOS

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Mosaic logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,121 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 72.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 target price on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mosaic

More Mosaic News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mosaic this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Mosaic from “strong sell” to “hold,” suggesting the recent outlook is less bearish than before. Zacks.com
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ overall rating picture is now averaging to “Hold,” indicating Wall Street remains cautious but not uniformly negative. American Banking News article
  • Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research lowered Mosaic’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $0.75 from $0.86, signaling weaker expected near-term profitability. Zacks.com
  • Negative Sentiment: FY2027 and FY2028 estimates were also cut, along with multiple quarterly forecasts for 2026–2028, reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Zacks.com

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock's 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 171.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 0.36%.The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Profile

(Free Report)

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Mosaic Right Now?

Before you consider Mosaic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mosaic wasn't on the list.

While Mosaic currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines