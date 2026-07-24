Caxton Associates LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,124.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $1,032.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,035.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $921.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $530.16 and a 1 year high of $1,195.94.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 42.42%. GE Vernova's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Vernova to $1,330 and kept an overweight rating, citing meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley boosted its target to $1,350 and reaffirmed an overweight view, while TD Cowen also lifted its target and maintained a buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Q2 results showed strong revenue growth, record orders, and a backlog above $176 billion , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Article Title

Q2 results showed , reinforcing demand tied to power generation, electrification, and AI data-center infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year revenue guidance and margin expectations , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Article Title

The company , suggesting management sees continued momentum despite the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Article Title

Industry coverage highlighted GE Vernova as a key beneficiary of AI-related grid and power demand, which supports the growth narrative but does not change near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: The stock sold off after Q2 because investors focused on the earnings miss, tariff risk, and weak wind profitability rather than the stronger topline and backlog growth. Article Title

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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