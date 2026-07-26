Caxton Associates LLP Buys Shares of 2,500 Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Evercore increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $630.00 to $901.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $745.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $626.03 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $689.96 and a 200-day moving average of $605.59. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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