Caxton Associates LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 96.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 215,382 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ANET opened at $173.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.55 and a 12 month high of $189.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.78.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total transaction of $45,616,547.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at $973,044,946.15. This trade represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.74.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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