Caxton Associates LLP Has $1.72 Million Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 145.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 20.5% in the first quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 194.4% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 2,965 shares of the company's stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,349,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,931,000 after buying an additional 357,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 6,022 shares of the company's stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $353.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $367.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $261.71 and a 1-year high of $382.97. The business's 50 day moving average is $341.50 and its 200-day moving average is $319.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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