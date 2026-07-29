Caxton Associates LLP Has $273,000 Stock Position in Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX - Free Report) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 31,774 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,546 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,859,224 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $86,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 789,711 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 122,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,907 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 642,992 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company's stock.

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Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $576.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies's revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. Greenbrier Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Greenbrier Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon, is a leading supplier of freight transportation equipment and services. The company designs, engineers and manufactures railroad freight cars—such as intermodal well cars, covered hoppers, tank cars and double-stack cars—as well as marine barges for domestic and international customers. Beyond original equipment production, Greenbrier provides aftermarket services including maintenance, repair, refurbishment and mechanical overhauls under long-term service agreements.

Greenbrier's operations are organized into OEM and aftermarket segments, with manufacturing facilities and engineering centers across North America, Europe and Russia.

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