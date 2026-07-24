Caxton Associates LLP Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. $AZTA

Caxton Associates LLP lifted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA - Free Report) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 104,497 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned 0.38% of Azenta worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,602 shares of the company's stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 68,955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,803,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,347,000 after acquiring an additional 99,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Azenta by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 473,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 33,393 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Azenta by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the company's stock worth $35,656,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company's stock.

Azenta Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. Azenta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). Azenta had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Azenta from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AZTA

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc NASDAQ: AZTA is a life sciences technology company specializing in sample management, cryogenic storage and genomic services for research and clinical applications. Formerly the Life Sciences division of Brooks Automation, Azenta provides integrated solutions that enable customers to store, track and analyze biological samples with high levels of automation, data integrity and efficiency. Its offerings span automated storage systems, biorepository management software and end‐to‐end sample tracking workflows.

In addition to hardware and informatics platforms for sample storage, Azenta's Genomics business delivers next‐generation sequencing (NGS), DNA synthesis, and molecular biology services.

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