Caxton Associates LLP Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB - Free Report) by 469.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 121.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 496 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB opened at $216.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.36. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $220.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $213.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $177.50.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 8,024 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $1,739,843.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,458,934.77. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories NASDAQ: SLAB is a global semiconductor company that develops high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits, wireless system-on-chips (SoCs), microcontrollers, and radio frequency (RF) solutions. Its product portfolio is tailored to support the Internet of Things (IoT), infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer electronics, automotive, and energy markets. By combining silicon, software, and tools, Silicon Labs aims to accelerate development cycles and deliver low-power, highly integrated solutions that address demanding application requirements.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Silicon Labs has grown into a multinational organization with engineering and sales operations across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading

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