Caxton Associates LLP Has $821,000 Stake in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD - Free Report) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,991 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,858 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 141.4% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,952 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 672,724 shares of the company's stock worth $55,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,974 shares of the company's stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 70,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Boyd Gaming this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Boyd Gaming from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Texas Capital raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $104.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $8,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 996,981 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $85,640,667.90. This trade represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 62,914 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $5,286,663.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,609,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,272,166.24. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,038,987 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.82% of the company's stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $87.18 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming's payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation NYSE: BYD is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming's offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

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