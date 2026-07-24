Caxton Associates LLP Makes New $8.88 Million Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 575,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,881,000. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.32% of DigitalBridge Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth $25,686,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 475,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 61,913 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,944,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company's stock.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 0.3%

DBRG stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DBRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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