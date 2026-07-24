Caxton Associates LLP Purchases Shares of 695,635 TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 695,635 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,667,000. TXNM Energy comprises about 0.9% of Caxton Associates LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.63% of TXNM Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXNM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TXNM Energy by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,354,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 270,120 shares of the company's stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,899,308 shares of the company's stock worth $700,631,000 after acquiring an additional 330,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,244,976 shares of the company's stock worth $73,304,000 after acquiring an additional 437,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company's stock.

TXNM Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.64 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.59.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $504.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy's payout ratio is 121.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

See Also

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