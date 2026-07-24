Caxton Associates LLP Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 961,381 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 5.7% of Caxton Associates LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LLP owned about 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $253,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $505.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $480.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Article Title

AMD’s multibillion-dollar Anthropic agreement could secure a large, multi-year pipeline of AI chip sales and deepen its position in the data center market. Positive Sentiment: AMD unveiled its new Helios AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Article Title

AMD unveiled its new AI rack-scale system and a broader full-stack AI roadmap, signaling a more direct challenge to Nvidia in high-growth AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to $685 , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Benchmark reportedly raised its price target on AMD to , adding to bullish analyst sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Article Title

AMD also announced an AI inference partnership with Cerebras, which could improve latency and efficiency for next-generation AI workloads. Neutral Sentiment: Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Article Title

Broad strength in semiconductor names after strong Intel results is helping sentiment across the chip sector, including AMD. Negative Sentiment: Late-day weakness in the technology sector is creating some pressure on AMD and other AI stocks, partly due to capex and macro concerns. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total value of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,663,348.71. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $539.69 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $510.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $149.22 and a one year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here