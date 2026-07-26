Caxton Associates LLP Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Caxton Associates LLP trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,474 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 47,653 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in AT&T were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,055,700 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,495,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,249,109,000 after buying an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,742,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,974,403,000 after buying an additional 4,079,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,181,977,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,764,509 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,109,443,000 after buying an additional 8,197,935 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.25 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of T stock opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. AT&T's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

Key Stories Impacting AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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