Caxton Associates LLP Reduces Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Caxton Associates LLP decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA - Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 49,761 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in BorgWarner were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,932 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,538 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company's stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.1%

BWA stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.13. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $78.82.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business's revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. BorgWarner's dividend payout ratio is 40.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,482.60. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $221,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,828 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,663,403.80. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,115. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded BorgWarner from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group raised BorgWarner from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $74.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc is a global automotive supplier specializing in propulsion and drivetrain solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The company's product portfolio includes turbochargers, thermal management systems, transmission components, e-Propulsion modules and advanced fuel-efficiency technologies. BorgWarner serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles, supporting both legacy internal-combustion engines and emerging electrification trends.

Founded in 1928 through the merger of several driveline companies, BorgWarner has grown through strategic acquisitions and continuous investment in research and development.

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