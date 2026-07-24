Caxton Associates LLP Sells 14,754 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,853 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 14,754 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in General Motors were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $8,445,238.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Article Title

GM’s second-quarter results beat expectations again, marking its 16th straight earnings beat, while adjusted EPS rose sharply year over year and management raised 2026 profit/EBIT guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Article Title

Analysts turned more constructive after earnings, with JPMorgan lifting its price target to $120 and reiterating an overweight rating, reinforcing bullish sentiment around GM’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Article Title

Commentary highlighted GM as better positioned than Tesla after Q2, citing stronger fundamentals, disciplined pricing, robust cash flow, and a much lower valuation. Positive Sentiment: GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Article Title

GM is also drawing attention for capital returns, with recent coverage emphasizing that it has spent more than $4 billion on share buybacks, supporting shareholder value. Neutral Sentiment: GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Article Title

GM announced a collaboration with IONATE to modernize electrical infrastructure at its Romulus manufacturing plant, a positive-looking operational initiative but not yet a major earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Article Title

GM is reportedly pursuing a $1 billion U.S. Army contract for Chevy pickup-based vehicles, which could create a long-term revenue opportunity but remains early-stage. Negative Sentiment: GM faces ongoing overhangs from EV losses, industry competition, and labor disruptions in Korea, which could limit upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $80.66 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 1.05%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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