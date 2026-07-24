Caxton Associates LLP Sells 262,500 Shares of Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Caxton Associates LLP lowered its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 262,500 shares during the period. Cameco makes up approximately 0.6% of Caxton Associates LLP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Cameco worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 3.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.66. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.63 million. Cameco had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Cameco's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Cameco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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