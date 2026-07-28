Caxton Associates LLP Sells 3,330 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Caxton Associates LLP cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in MongoDB were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company's stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,130 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $377,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 982,953 shares in the company, valued at $328,552,040.25. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Up 3.9%

MDB opened at $309.71 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -837.05, a PEG ratio of 1,222.21 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.47 and a 52 week high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The business had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. MongoDB's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.35.

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About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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