Caxton Associates LLP Sells 96,964 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Caxton Associates LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) by 86.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,238 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 96,964 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 213,088 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter worth $1,101,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 358,857 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,645 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 43.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 642,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 108,757 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Coeur Mining Stock Down 3.0%

CDE opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 31.15%.The firm had revenue of $856.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Wall Street Zen cut Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research cut Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,994.40. This represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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