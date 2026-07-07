CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 1,406.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 68,667 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 301,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $40,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

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CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,395,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $169.00 price objective on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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