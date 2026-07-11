Go Pro
→ Do NOT Buy SpaceX – Do This Instead (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
CBRE Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its CBRE Group stake by 8.1% in the first quarter, selling 65,073 shares and leaving it with 740,194 shares valued at about $100.3 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other institutions holding 98.41% of CBRE’s stock. Several large investors increased or initiated positions, including Norges Bank and Swedbank AB.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on CBRE, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86, while the company also reported strong quarterly results that beat earnings and revenue estimates.
  • Five stocks we like better than CBRE Group.

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 65,073 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.4% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of CBRE Group worth $100,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $643,405,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 119.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,571,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $348,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,452 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $190,648,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,017,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $163,581,000 after acquiring an additional 997,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $147,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $139.36. 914,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,326. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average of $145.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CBRE Group Right Now?

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines