CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 334.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272,325 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 979,678 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.22% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $7,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 28,231,760 shares of the company's stock worth $169,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,768 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 52.5% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 8,741,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,687 shares during the period. Alfreton Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 22.5% in the first quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 10,778,074 shares of the company's stock worth $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,074 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 15.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 13,515,096 shares of the company's stock worth $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 833.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,030,121 shares of the company's stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,674 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CCC opened at $6.46 on Thursday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.34.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.81%.The company had revenue of $285.93 million during the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report).

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