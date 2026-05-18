CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000. Marriott International makes up about 1.4% of CDM Financial Counseling Services Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Marriott International by 39.6% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $376.13.

Read Our Latest Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.03, for a total value of $716,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,633.97. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 9,456 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $3,387,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,940,750. The trade was a 46.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 93,028 shares of company stock worth $33,377,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $353.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.55 and a 12-month high of $380.00.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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