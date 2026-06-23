Cedarwood Wealth LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Cedarwood Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,872 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Cedarwood Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $451,642,000. Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 216,606 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $49,997,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 24,653,228 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,690,463,000 after buying an additional 4,275,942 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $2,489,273.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,614,434. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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