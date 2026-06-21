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Cedarwood Wealth LLC Takes $1 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Written by MarketBeat
June 21, 2026
Broadcom logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cedarwood Wealth LLC initiated a new position in Broadcom, buying 3,086 shares worth about $1.0 million. The stake represents about 1.1% of the firm’s holdings and its 22nd largest position.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains bullish, with multiple firms reiterating or raising buy targets on Broadcom. The stock now carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $490.13.
  • Broadcom continues to post strong operating results and shareholder returns, reporting EPS of $2.44 on revenue of $22.19 billion, both ahead of expectations. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share.
  • Interested in Broadcom? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cedarwood Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.1% of Cedarwood Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the fourth quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $490.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 787,184 shares in the company, valued at $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total transaction of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 59,385 shares of company stock worth $21,301,057 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.17 and a fifty-two week high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.33%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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