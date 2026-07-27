Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,235 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 993,193 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.00% of Celanese worth $143,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Celanese alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,196 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,312,000 after buying an additional 1,076,645 shares in the last quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Celanese by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. QSM Asset Management Ltd now owns 84,698 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,435 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 80,827 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.94.

View Our Latest Report on Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE opened at $46.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Celanese Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.20%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Celanese, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Celanese wasn't on the list.

While Celanese currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here