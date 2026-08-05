Celanese Corporation $CE Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,363 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,645 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 105,435 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,291 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,827 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 803.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,931 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $20,047,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Celanese from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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