Celanese Corporation $CE Stake Boosted by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,733 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 65,155 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for 2.5% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co owned approximately 0.76% of Celanese worth $55,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1,539.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,133,216 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,565,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $235,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Celanese by 83.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,235 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $143,849,000 after buying an additional 993,193 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 21.0% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,115,365 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $215,255,000 after buying an additional 887,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $91,056,000 after buying an additional 837,944 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. Celanese Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Celanese's revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.400 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celanese

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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