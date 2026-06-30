Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 358.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,950 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 211,003 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.23% of Celestica worth $75,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $342.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.26 and a 200-day moving average of $327.82. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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