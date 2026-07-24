Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190,413 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 961,872 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.91% of Celestica worth $617,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in Celestica by 14.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PCB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celestica by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $335.06 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.84 and a 52-week high of $474.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $363.13 and a 200 day moving average of $332.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

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Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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