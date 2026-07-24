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Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Celestica logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors cut its Celestica stake by 28.2% in the first quarter, leaving it with 775,007 shares worth about $218.2 million, or roughly 0.67% of the company.
  • Insiders have been selling shares, including Director Michael Max Wilson and CEO Robert Mionis; over the last three months, insiders sold 161,168 shares valued at about $63.2 million.
  • Celestica reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.16 beating estimates and revenue up 52.8% year over year, while analysts remain broadly bullish with a consensus Buy rating and average price target of $427.42.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Celestica.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,007 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 303,982 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.67% of Celestica worth $218,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Celestica

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. The trade was a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE:CLS opened at $335.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.05. Celestica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.84 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price target on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celestica (NYSE:CLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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