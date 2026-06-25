Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,108 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,376 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Celestica were worth $10,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:CLS opened at $363.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Celestica from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total transaction of $7,000,849.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,258,105.28. The trade was a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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