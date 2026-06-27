Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,791 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 18,783 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Celestica were worth $12,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Celestica by 5,806,149.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,657,937 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,081,323,000 after buying an additional 3,657,874 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Celestica by 471.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,146,928 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $424,459,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $456,511,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 price objective on Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Celestica from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Insider Activity

In other Celestica news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total value of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. The trade was a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $338.06 on Friday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $383.05 and a 200-day moving average of $327.90.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business's revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

See Also

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