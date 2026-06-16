Celestica, Inc. $CLS Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Celestica were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,756.58. This trade represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of CLS opened at $402.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $377.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.20. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $474.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $445.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $427.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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