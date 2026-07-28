Celestica, Inc. $CLS Stake Cut by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 97.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 105,200 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Celestica were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Celestica by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celestica by 149.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the technology company's stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Celestica by 486.4% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company's stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Celestica by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,458 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,703,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Celestica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,944 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company's stock.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations. Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Celestica Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Celestica reported $4.70 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, while adjusted earnings reached $2.54 per share versus the $2.29 consensus estimate. Reported EPS was also above expectations, at $2.41, compared with the same $2.29 consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year outlook. Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Celestica now expects 2026 revenue of approximately $20.5 billion and EPS of $11.30, above analyst expectations of $19.2 billion and $10.13, respectively. The company also said growth is expected to accelerate in 2027. Positive Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance also topped consensus. Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Celestica Q2 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates; Raises 2026 Outlook

Celestica forecast EPS of $2.88–$3.08 and revenue of $5.3–$5.6 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $2.65 EPS and $5.0 billion in revenue. The outlook indicates momentum is continuing beyond the latest quarter. Positive Sentiment: Options activity reflected bullish interest. Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change.

Investors purchased 13,556 call options, approximately 16% above the average daily call volume, although options activity is a positioning signal rather than a fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Celestica’s reported net margin was 6.95% and return on equity was 36.91%. The stock’s high beta and elevated valuation mean strong results may support the shares, but they also leave the stock sensitive to future guidance or execution disappointments.

Celestica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $321.06 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.19 and a 52 week high of $474.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $361.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm's revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total value of $6,794,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This represents a 17.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,739,259.68. This represents a 32.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLS. TD Cowen upgraded Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $427.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLS

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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