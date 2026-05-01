Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,890 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 108,340 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.24% of Celsius worth $27,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the company's stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after purchasing an additional 802,743 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 243,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC grew its holdings in Celsius by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 221,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,131,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Stock Up 2.8%

CELH opened at $33.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.17 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $65.72.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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