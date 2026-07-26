Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. $CX Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX - Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,150,537 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 287,350 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.29% of Cemex worth $47,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,802 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 319,835 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cemex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,609 shares of the construction company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cemex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cemex by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,093 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Herrera Jesus Vicente Gonzalez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 846,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,287,481.60. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cemex from $12.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cemex from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Cemex from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cemex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CX

Cemex Stock Performance

Cemex stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Cemex (NYSE:CX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Cemex had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 2.83%.The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Cemex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Cemex's payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Cemex Company Profile

Cemex NYSE: CX is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex's product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

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