Centennial Bank AR Sells 6,120 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Centennial Bank AR lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,120 shares during the quarter. Centennial Bank AR's holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $374.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.60 and a 200 day moving average of $238.88. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $397.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $467.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.60, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is 19.62%.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $333.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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