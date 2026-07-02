Center for Wealth Management Advisory Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Center for Wealth Management Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,951 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $244.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $235.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.16 and a 12 month high of $315.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 63.43%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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