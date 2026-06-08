CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Insperity, Inc. $NSP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,439 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,670,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.39% of Insperity as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Insperity by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,917 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 501.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Insperity by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,745,035 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $106,288,000 after purchasing an additional 542,709 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James D. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 94,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,862.40. The trade was a 11.87% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi acquired 233,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $7,933,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,105,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,656,303.60. This represents a 26.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 547,437 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,896. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity Stock Down 0.0%

NSP opened at $35.38 on Monday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. Insperity had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 0.37%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Insperity's payout ratio is presently -358.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSP. UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $36.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Insperity from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $54.00 price target on Insperity in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insperity has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on NSP

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc is a leading provider of human resources and business performance solutions designed to help small and midsize businesses operate more efficiently. Headquartered in Kingwood, Texas, the company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services that span workforce management, payroll administration, employee benefits, risk management, and talent development. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform and team of HR experts, Insperity enables clients to focus on core business objectives while outsourcing complex administrative functions.

The company's flagship offering is its Professional Employer Organization (PEO) service, which allows clients to outsource critical HR tasks such as payroll processing, workers' compensation administration, and compliance with employment regulations.

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