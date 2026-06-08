CenterBook Partners LP Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $5,118,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $43,652,000 after buying an additional 209,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 197,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $24,479,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

JAZZ opened at $238.57 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $213.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $243.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,922.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 21.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $242.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on JAZZ

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 384,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $73,281,921. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total transaction of $662,143.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. The trade was a 22.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,143. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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