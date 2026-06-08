CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX - Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,175 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,684 shares during the period. BioNTech comprises about 1.1% of CenterBook Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.10% of BioNTech worth $22,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in BioNTech by 1,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 410 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BioNTech by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 563 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in BioNTech by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $94.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised shares of BioNTech from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $129.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $88.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $79.52 and a 52-week high of $124.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.33.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at BioNTech

In other news, COO Sierk Poetting sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $5,528,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 399,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,156,226.72. This represents a 11.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company's stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE NASDAQ: BNTX is a Germany-based biotechnology company that develops next-generation immunotherapies and vaccines, with a primary focus on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Mainz, BioNTech advances a platform approach to design and manufacture therapeutics across oncology, infectious diseases and other high unmet-need areas. The company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange and became widely known for its rapid development and global deployment of an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in collaboration with Pfizer.

BioNTech's core activities include discovery research, clinical development and manufacturing of mRNA-based medicines, personalized cancer immunotherapies, engineered cell therapies, and antibody- and protein-based therapeutics.

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